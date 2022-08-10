Telsey Advisory Group Increases Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $50.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $198,071.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,150.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.