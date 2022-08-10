TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,965,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $286,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,922. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.