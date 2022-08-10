TEMCO (TEMCO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $529,352.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $529,352.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded up 98,592,452.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014894 BTC.

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

