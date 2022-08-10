Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $122,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.