Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.38.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
THC opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $122,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.