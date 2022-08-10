TERA One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $688,034.33 and $4.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039674 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

