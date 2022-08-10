Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $222,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 4.0 %

TXRH traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. 737,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,820. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

