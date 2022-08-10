The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

NYSE BA opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

