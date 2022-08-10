The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 686,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Container Store Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

