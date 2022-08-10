The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $281.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $281.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 182,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,570. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.