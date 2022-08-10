The Kroger Co. (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kroger has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

KR stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

