ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). Approximately 443,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 487,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.43).

ThinkSmart Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.42. The company has a market cap of £37.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

About ThinkSmart

(Get Rating)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

