Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 75,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 719,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $656.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

