Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 75,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPGGet Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 719,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $656.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile



Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

