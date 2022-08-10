Thomson Reuters Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.17.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$146.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The company has a market cap of C$70.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,250.02.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.