Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

Shares of THRN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.