Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Thorne HealthTech Price Performance
Shares of THRN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
