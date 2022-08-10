Thorstarter (XRUNE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,430.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $17,430.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

