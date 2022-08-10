Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 29th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

In other news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $349,966.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at $415,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

