Titan Medical (TMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.
Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13).
TSE:TMD opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$2.20.
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
