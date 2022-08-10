Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.54.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

