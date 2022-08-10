TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Stock Price Up 81.8%

Shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) rose 81.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 8,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

