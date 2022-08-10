TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Stock Price Up 81.8%

Shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) rose 81.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 8,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
TOP Financial Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72.
About TOP Financial Group
Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOP Financial Group (TOP)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.