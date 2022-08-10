Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,386,581 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

