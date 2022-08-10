Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,061 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $53,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,735 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,225. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.