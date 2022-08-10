TouchCon (TOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 603.9% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $5.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00527409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.01867108 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00281991 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

