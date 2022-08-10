TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TCAP traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 150.50 ($1.82). 6,093,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,884. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14,520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.26).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

