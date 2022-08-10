Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Trade Desk Trading Up 36.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $19.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. 42,286,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,774. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.
In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
