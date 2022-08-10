Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk Trading Up 36.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $19.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. 42,286,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,774. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 496,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,642,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 127,377 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

