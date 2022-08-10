Tranchess Price Tops $0.39 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Tranchess has a market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,949.67 or 0.99972971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00049592 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00028041 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

