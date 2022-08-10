TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.04. 115,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,815. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.00.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.