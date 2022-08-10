Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Hair purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 182,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,737 in the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth about $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth about $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

