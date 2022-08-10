TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE THS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,601. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
