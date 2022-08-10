TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,601. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 107.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.