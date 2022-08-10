Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.40. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 42,878 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

