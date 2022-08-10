trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.69. trivago shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,176 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $615.11 million, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

