trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.69. trivago shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 6,176 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.
trivago Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $615.11 million, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of trivago
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.