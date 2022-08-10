TrueWealth Financial Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.7% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

