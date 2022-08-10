Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.11% of Truist Financial worth $839,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 639,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 163,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

