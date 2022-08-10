TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 15.1 %

TTEC stock traded down $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. TTEC has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of TTEC by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.