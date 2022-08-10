Ultra (UOS) Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $114.72 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00593613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002324 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

