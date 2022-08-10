UMH Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 4,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

