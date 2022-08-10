Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.15. Unico American shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 33,813 shares traded.

Unico American Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.04.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

