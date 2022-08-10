Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:UNP traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.80. 73,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.65. The company has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
