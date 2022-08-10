Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $9.03 or 0.00037636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.73 billion and approximately $173.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007259 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Etherconnect (ECC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,591,571 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
