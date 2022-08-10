United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

