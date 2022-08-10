United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Trading Down 15.7%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 311,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,538% from the average daily volume of 19,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

