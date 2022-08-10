Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.