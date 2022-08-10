Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.58 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of UPST stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,545,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. Upstart has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $401.49.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after buying an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.