USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.77.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -724.11%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

