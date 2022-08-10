Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VYM traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $107.28. 31,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,510. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.