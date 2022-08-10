Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.81. 2,898,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,767,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
