Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.81. 2,898,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,767,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

