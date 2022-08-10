Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.46 on Wednesday, hitting $385.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

