Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Purchases $33,000.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,067.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vapotherm Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.22. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VAPO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair lowered Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vapotherm Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 407,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.