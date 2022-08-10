Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New $209,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.