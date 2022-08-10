Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,870,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $11,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. 3,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,631. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

