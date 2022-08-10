Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 65 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.75. 28,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.21 and a 200-day moving average of $516.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.74.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

